Serie A Disciplinary Tribunal Postpones Decision On Racism against Moise Kean, Fines Him For Diving
The Serie A disciplinary tribunal said it has asked for more information from the match delegates and public authorities over racial discrimination against Moise Kean and Blaise Matuidi.
Moise Kean called his goal celebration "the best way to respond to racism". (Photo Credit: Moise Kean)
Serie A's disciplinary tribunal has postponed a decision on the alleged racist insults aimed at Juventus forward Moise Kean during a match at Cagliari and fined the player for diving in the same game.
Cagliari supporters made the noise which is described in Italy as “buu” and is regarded as a racist insult after Kean, who had been jeered throughout the game, stood in front of them and opened his arms after scoring in Juve's 2-0 win.
The 85th-minute incident provoked an angry protest from Kean's team mate, French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who complained he was subject to racist abuse at Cagliari last season.
The tribunal said on Friday that it had asked for more information from the match delegates and public authorities "to establish in which phases of the match (Matuidi and Kean) were the target of chanting which could be considered racial discrimination."
It also needed to determine "the real dimension and perception" of the alleged racist abuse, the tribunal said in a statement.
Separately, the tribunal fined the 19-year-old Kean 2,000 euros ($2,242) for diving in the penalty area in the first half, for which he received a yellow card. Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik was fined the same amount for diving in his team's match against Empoli.
Earlier this season, Inter Milan were ordered two play two home matches behind closed doors after Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was racially abused in a match at San Siro.
