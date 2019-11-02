Serie A: Discriminatory Chants Mar Roma's 2-1 Win Over Napoli
Roma defeated Napoli 2-1 in Serie A with the match being suspended for discriminatory chants.
Roma and Napoli (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rome: A brief suspension for discriminatory chants marred Roma's 2-1 win over struggling Napoli in Serie A on Saturday.
Referee Gianluca Rocchi made the decision in the second half after Roma fans aimed anti-territorial chants - which are treated in the same manner as racist chants - at Napoli. The game resumed after a few minutes.
Rocchi had already ordered an announcement to be made over the Stadio Olimpico's public address system asking fans to stop the chants.
During the suspension, Rocchi gathered teams in the center circle, then Roma forward Edin Dzeko went over and encouraged fans to applaud rather than jeer the opposition.
Roma led 2-0 at the time of the suspension with goals from Nicolò Zaniolo and Jordan Veretout.
Shortly after the interruption, Arkadiusz Milik pulled one back for Napoli.
Roma extended its unbeaten run to six matches and moved up to third place, one point ahead of Atalanta, which hosts Cagliari on Sunday.
Napoli, which has earned just three points in its last five matches, dropped to seventh.
Zaniolo put the hosts ahead with a shot from the edge of the area early on and Veretout added a second-half penalty.
Also, Aleksandar Kolarov had a first-half penalty saved by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret then Roma defender Chris Smalling cleared a dangerous effort off the goal line with a bicycle kick.
Napoli also hit the goal frame twice on a single action in a fast-paced first half, while Roma's Justin Kluivert hit the bar after the break.
Milik redirected a cross at the far post for Napoli's goal, finishing off a swift counterattack.
Roma ended with 10 men when Mert Çetin picked up his second yellow for a foul on Fernando Llorente. Milik's ensuing free-kick seven minutes into stoppage time was deflected way over the goal.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Riteish Deshmukh's Sons Riaan and Rahyl Dance to Housefull 4 Song, Take #TheBalaChallenge
- La Liga: League Leaders Barcelona Slip to Shock Defeat after Levante’s 7-Minute Goal Flurry
- Streaming Now: Catch Drive on Netflix, Go on a Joyride with Chhichhore on Hotstar
- Desi Grandad Waiting to Give Out Candy on First Halloween After Beating Cancer is 'Bursting Hearts'
- Hyundai Santro Receives Only Two Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video