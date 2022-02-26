Serie A Empoli vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus travel to the Stadio Carlo Castellani as the Black and Whites face 13th ranked Empoli in Serie A action on Saturday, from 22:35 PM IST onwards. Juventus are fourth on the points table, but seven points behind third-ranked Napoli. Allegri’s Juventus are unbeaten in their last five matches but surprisingly, Juventus have drawn three straight matches, including their recent clash against Villarreal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League which ended 1-1. Empoli on the other hand are winless, drawing two and losing three, with the recent being a 0-2 loss to Sampdoria. However, Empoli have a certain edge entering the fixture as the hosts beat Juventus 1-0 at the beginning of the season in August, making the fixture all the more exciting. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Empoli vs Juventus clash live streaming online and telecast.

Serie A Empoli vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

For Empoli, midfielder Valerio Verre is doubtful to start whereas Nicolas Haas is out of action after suffering a meniscus injury. Riccardo Marchizza is also out for the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury. However, for Aurelio Andreazzoli, Patrick Cutrone is an option that can make a difference against Juventus.

For Juventus, Allegri has a string of injured players with the latest being Weston McKennie being added to the list after suffering a foot injury against Villarreal. Kaio Jorge is also ruled out, along with winger Federico Chiesa, attacker Paulo Dybala and defender Giorgio Chiellini sidelined as well.

Empoli vs Juventus probable XI:

Empoli Predicted Starting line-up: Salvatore Sirigu (GK), Andrea Cambiasco, Johan Vasquez, Nikola Maksimovic, Silvan Hefti, Nicolo Rovella, Milan Badelj, Stefano Sturaro, Albert Gudmundsson, Mattia Destro, Caleb Ekuban

Juventus FC Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK), Federico Dimarco, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Matteo Darmian, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

What time is the Serie A Empoli vs Juventus kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 22:35 PM IST at Stadio Carlo Castellani.

What TV channel will show the Serie A Empoli vs Juventus match?

The Serie A matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the Serie A Empoli vs Juventus fixture?

The match between Empoli and Juventus will be live-streamed on Voot app.

