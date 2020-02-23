Take the pledge to vote

Serie A Fiorentina vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A 2019-20: Fiorentina host AC Milan at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 23, 2020, 12:04 AM IST
AC Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Fiorentina will play host to AC Milan in their upcoming Serie A 2019-20 clash on February 23, Sunday. The Serie A 2019-20 Fiorentina vs AC Milan will be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. The Serie A 2019-20 Fiorentina vs AC Milan fixture will kick off at 1.15AM IST. Milan are going through a resurrection arc currently in the season. They have only lost two of their last 10 Serie A games. Standing at the 9th spot in the points table, the Milan club will look forward to acquiring 3 points from the next match.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, have only won one from their last 5 games. But their confidence will be high after netting five goals against Sampdoria in their last Serie A fixture. Currently at the 13th position, Fiorentina have scored 28 points from its 24 games.

For the hosts, Thereau, Ribery and Kouame will be sidelined due to injuries. Badelj won't play following suspension. Pol Lirola, Benassi and Pulgar remain doubts owing to their injuries.

For AC Milan, Leo Duarte, Kjaer, Biglia, Krunic and Saelemaekers will remain unavailable for Sunday's match. Calhanoglu and Musacchio are doubts.

Fiorentina Predicted Starting XI: Dragowski, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres, Lirola, Benassi, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert, Chiesa, Vlahovic.

AC Milan Predicted Starting XI: Donnarumma, Conti, Gabbia, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Castillejo, Kessie, Bennacer, Rebic, Bonaventura, Ibrahimovic.

What time is the kick-off?

Fiorentina vs AC Milan in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1.15AM IST on Sunday and will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Which TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India, so Fiorentina vs AC Milan will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Sunday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A Fiorentina vs AC Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Read full article


