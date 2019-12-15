Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

Serie A, Fiorentina vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan travel to the Artemio Franchi Stadium to face Fiorentina in Serie A.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 15, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Serie A, Fiorentina vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Inter Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Inter Milan, who are at the top of the Serie A points table, are all geared up to face Fiorentina who have 13th points. Inter Milan have 38 points, while Fiorentina managed to collect 16 points from their 15 league matches.

This has been one of the most disappointing seasons for Fiorentina, who have not been placed in the bottom three since 2011-12. They have won only four of their 15 league matches and sit just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Inter Milan, on their part, have won 12 of their 15 matches and have lost just one.

The game will not see Kevin-Prince Boateng and Franck Ribéry playing for Fiorentina, while Germán Pezzella too is out.

Alexis Sánchez, Nicolò Barella and Stefano Sensi won't be playing for Milan.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup: Dragowski; Caceres, Ceccherini, Milenkovic; Dalbert, Castrovilli, Badelj, Pulgar, Lirola; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Godin; Biraghi, Valero, Brozovic, Vecino, Candreva; Martinez, Lukaku

What time is kick-off?

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:15 AM IST on Monday and will be played at Artemio Franchi Stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Fiorentina vs Inter Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Thursday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram