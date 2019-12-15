Serie A, Fiorentina vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Inter Milan travel to the Artemio Franchi Stadium to face Fiorentina in Serie A.
Inter Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Inter Milan, who are at the top of the Serie A points table, are all geared up to face Fiorentina who have 13th points. Inter Milan have 38 points, while Fiorentina managed to collect 16 points from their 15 league matches.
This has been one of the most disappointing seasons for Fiorentina, who have not been placed in the bottom three since 2011-12. They have won only four of their 15 league matches and sit just five points clear of the relegation zone.
Inter Milan, on their part, have won 12 of their 15 matches and have lost just one.
The game will not see Kevin-Prince Boateng and Franck Ribéry playing for Fiorentina, while Germán Pezzella too is out.
Alexis Sánchez, Nicolò Barella and Stefano Sensi won't be playing for Milan.
Fiorentina possible starting lineup: Dragowski; Caceres, Ceccherini, Milenkovic; Dalbert, Castrovilli, Badelj, Pulgar, Lirola; Chiesa, Vlahovic
Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Godin; Biraghi, Valero, Brozovic, Vecino, Candreva; Martinez, Lukaku
What time is kick-off?
Fiorentina vs Inter Milan, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:15 AM IST on Monday and will be played at Artemio Franchi Stadium.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Fiorentina vs Inter Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Thursday.
How can I stream it?
The Serie A 2019-20 Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
