Serie A, Fiorentina vs Roma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Fiorentina host AS Roma for their upcoming Serie A fixture on December 21. The Serie A Fiorentina vs Roma fixture will be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi stadium. In their last outing, Roma kept a clean sheet as they defeated SPAL 3-1, whereas Fiorentina held Inter Milan to a draw. The Serie A Fiorentina vs Roma fixture will commence at 1:15AM.

Serie A Fiorentina Predicted line-up vs Roma: Drgowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Pol Lirola, Pulgar, Badelj, Dalbert Henrique; Castrovilli; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Serie A Roma Predicted line-up vs Fiorentina: Pau Lopez; Florenzi, Mancini, Fazio, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Perotti; Dzeko

What time is kick-off?

Fiorentina vs Roma, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:15AM IST on Saturday and will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Fiorentina vs Roma will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Friday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Fiorentina vs Roma live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

