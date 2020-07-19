Serie A: In-form Atalanta Held to 1-1 Draw at Verona, 10-man Cagliari Hold Sassuolo

Atalanta dropped points for only the second time since the season's restart after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Atalanta, who drew 2-2 with Serie A leaders Juventus last weekend, are tied on 71 points with second-placed Inter Milan, who play away at AS Roma on Sunday, and six points behind Juventus who also have a game in hand.

Duvan Zapata gave Atalanta the lead when he forced Koray Guenter into an error five minutes into the second half. Despite the defender's best efforts to deny Zapata a run on goal, the Colombian striker calmly slotted the ball past Marco Silvestri.

Verona responded nine minutes later when Matteo Pessina, on loan from Atalanta, made a late run into the box to pounce on Pierluigi Gollini's parry and fire home emphatically his fourth goal since the restart and seventh of the season.

Atalanta, who would have wrapped up Champions League qualification with victory, nearly took all three points in stoppage time when Mario Pasalic's effort from a cross went inches wide of the post.

CAGLIARI DRAW SASSUOLO

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro scored a second-half equaliser for 10-man Cagliari with their only shot on target to snatch a 1-1 Serie A draw against fancied Sassuolo at the Sardegna Arena on Saturday.

An unmarked Pedro side-footed home after excellent work on the left wing by Marko Rog to score his 18th Serie A goal of the season and claim a barely-deserved point for the home side, who had teenage defender Andrea Carboni sent off early in the second half.

The result was a blow to Sassuolo's hopes of winning a place in the Europe League next season and was a performance that will frustrate manager Roberto De Zerbi after they dominated possession and chances, but only converted an early header by Francesco Caputo.

Eighth-placed Sassuolo move to 48 points from 34 matches, five behind seventh-placed AC Milan, who occupy the final Europa League qualification place, providing Coppa Italia winners Napoli finish in the top six. Milan play Bologna later on Saturday.

Cagliari remain in 11th position with 42 points.

(With inputs from Reuters)