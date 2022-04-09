Inter Milan will continue its title defence on Saturday when they go up against Hellas Verona at the San Siro stadium in Serie A.

They come into this fixture after going past 10-man Juventus in Derby d’Italia 1-0 in Turin. Hakan Çalhanoğlu netted the solitary goal of the match. Inter are now just four points behind top-placed AC Milan with one game in hand.

Verona, meanwhile, defeated Genoa 1-0 in their most recent fixture to consolidate their place in the top-10 of the Serie A table. They have lost just one out of their last five games and will come here with the hope of further improving on their performance.

Verona have not won a single game against Inter in their last 20 attempts, losing 16 of them while four ended in stalemate.

Ahead of the Inter Milan and Hellas Verona Serie A encounter, here is everything you need to know:

INT vs VER Telecast

The match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona will be televised on MTV in India.

INT vs VER Live Streaming

The match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

INT vs VER Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, April 9 at the San Siro Stadium. The game between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

INT vs VER Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Lautaro Martinez

Vice-Captain- Edin Dzeko

INT vs VER Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Nicolo Casale, Koray Gunter

Mid-Fielders: Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Adrien Tameze

Forward: Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko, Daniel Bessa

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona probable XI:

Inter Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Danilo D’Ambrosio; Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Denzel Dumfries; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Hellas Verona Possible Starting Line-up: Lorenzo Montipo; Nicolo Casale, Koray Gunter, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazovic, Ivan Ilic, Adrien Tameze, Davide Faraoni; Gianluca Caprari, Giovanni Simeone, Daniel Bessa

