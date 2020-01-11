Take the pledge to vote

Serie A Inter Milan vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A 2019-20: Inter Milan will host Atalanta as they look to keep hold of the top spot in the league table.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 11, 2020, 9:13 PM IST
Serie A Inter Milan vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Inter Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Inter Milan will welcome Atalanta for their upcoming Serie A 2019-20 game on January 12, Sunday. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Atalanta will be played at the San Siro stadium. In their last outing, Inter Milan registered a 3-1 win over Napoli, whereas Atalanta thrashed Parma 5-0. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Atalanta will be played at 1:30AM.

Inter are leading the league table with 45 points from 18 games. On the other hand, Atalanta, who are fifth on the standings with 34 points from 18 matches, will eye to making it to the top 4.

Inter Milan Predicted Starting XI: Handanovic; De Vrij, Bastoni, Godín; Candreva, Gagliardini, Vecino, Brozovic, Biraghi; Lukaku, Martínez.

Atalanta Predicted Starting XI: Sportiello; Tolói, Djimsiti, Palomino; Hateboer, Freuler, De Roon, Gosens; Gómez, Ilicic, Muriel.

What time is kick-off?

Inter Milan vs Atalanta in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:30AM IST on Sunday and will be played at San Siro.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Inter Milan vs Atalanta will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Tuesday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Atalanta live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
