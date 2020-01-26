Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

Serie A Inter Milan vs Cagliari LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan host Cagliari at the San Siro in Serie A.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 26, 2020, 3:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Serie A Inter Milan vs Cagliari LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Inter Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Inter Milan will welcome Cagliari for their upcoming Serie A 2019-20 game on January 26, Sunday. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Cagliari will be played at the San Siro stadium. In their last outing, Inter Milan registered a 1-1 tie with Lecce, whereas, Cagliari tied 2-2 with Brescia. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Cagliari will be played at 5:00 PM.

Inter are currently second in the league table with 47 points from 20 games. On the other hand, Cagliari, who are seventh on the standings with 30 points from 20 matches, will eye to making it to the top 4.

For Nerazzurri, D'Ambrosio and Brozovic remain doubtful, while Candreva won't play due to suspension.

The Sardinian club, on the other hand, will have to do without Cerri, Ceppitelli, Pavoletti, Rog and Pisacane in their upcoming faceoff.

Inter Milan Predicted Starting XI: Handanovic - Bastoni, De Vrij, Skriniar - Biraghi, Young, Barella, Valero, Sensi - Martinez, Lukaku.

Cagliari Predicted Starting XI: Olsen - Farago, Pellegrini, Klavan, Walukiewicz - Nandez, Cigarini, Nainggolan - Joao Pedro, Castro - Simeone.

What time is kick-off?

Inter Milan vs Cagliari in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 05:00 pm IST on Sunday and will be played at San Siro.

What TV channel is it on?

As Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India, Inter Milan vs Cagliari will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Sunday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Cagliari live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram