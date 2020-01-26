Serie A Inter Milan vs Cagliari LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will welcome Cagliari for their upcoming Serie A 2019-20 game on January 26, Sunday. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Cagliari will be played at the San Siro stadium. In their last outing, Inter Milan registered a 1-1 tie with Lecce, whereas, Cagliari tied 2-2 with Brescia. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Cagliari will be played at 5:00 PM.

Inter are currently second in the league table with 47 points from 20 games. On the other hand, Cagliari, who are seventh on the standings with 30 points from 20 matches, will eye to making it to the top 4.

For Nerazzurri, D'Ambrosio and Brozovic remain doubtful, while Candreva won't play due to suspension.

The Sardinian club, on the other hand, will have to do without Cerri, Ceppitelli, Pavoletti, Rog and Pisacane in their upcoming faceoff.

Inter Milan Predicted Starting XI: Handanovic - Bastoni, De Vrij, Skriniar - Biraghi, Young, Barella, Valero, Sensi - Martinez, Lukaku.

Cagliari Predicted Starting XI: Olsen - Farago, Pellegrini, Klavan, Walukiewicz - Nandez, Cigarini, Nainggolan - Joao Pedro, Castro - Simeone.

What time is kick-off?

Inter Milan vs Cagliari in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 05:00 pm IST on Sunday and will be played at San Siro.

What TV channel is it on?

As Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India, Inter Milan vs Cagliari will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Sunday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Cagliari live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

