1-min read

Serie A Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Serie A 2019: Inter Milan will host Juventus at the San Siro stadium in the top of the table clash.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 6, 2019, 9:59 PM IST
Serie A Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Juventus travel to Inter Milan for Derby d'Italia. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Serie A table toppers Inter Milan will take on Juventus, placed second, in Derby d'Italia at the San Siro stadium in Milan in a top of the table clash on Sunday night. Inter's coach Antonio Conte is set to face his former club Juventus for the first time since 2014 when he left to become the Italy national team coach.

Inter are on a perfect run of six wins and sit two points ahead of Juventus on top of the Serie A table. More than the nature of the game, there are apparent tensions in the air ahead of the game.

Over 15,000 Juventus fans signed a petition to have Conte's star removed from the Allianz Stadium Walk of Fame, a move rejected by Juventus president Andrea Agnelli. Conte reacted to the matter by saying, "This is sport, not war. Sometimes people forget that."

The match will also rekindle the rivalry between Conte and long-time rival Maurizio Sarri whose careers have overlapped. Both coaches, however, downplayed the importance of their rivalry and also Sunday's match at the San Siro.

"There will be a superb match tomorrow, it's Inter v Juventus. I don't understand if you just see it as Conte versus Sarri," the Juventus coach said in the pre-match press conference.

Serie A 2019 Inter Milan predicted line-up vs Juventus: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Brozovic, Candreva, Barella, Sensi, Asamoah; Martinez, Lukaku.

Serie A 2019 Juventus predicted line-up vs Inter Milan: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo.

Where to watch Serie A Inter Milan vs Juventus live in India?

Inter Milan vs Juventus will commence at 12:30AM IST on Monday, October 7. The Serie A 2019 Inter Milan vs Juventus match will be played at the San Siro stadium in Milan. The Serie A Inter Milan vs Juventus match live telecast will be on Sony Ten channels.

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019 Inter Milan vs Juventus live streaming?

Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com website in India for premium users.

