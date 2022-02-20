Serie A Inter Milan vs Sassuolo LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan host Sassuolo at the San Siro on Sunday in Serie A action at 10:30 pm. It is an opportunity for the defending champions to reclaim their position at the top of the points table after being dethroned by rivals AC Milan. Inter Milan were handed a 0-2 loss at home against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash. If Inter fails to win the clash against Sassuolo, this will be the first time since January 2020, where Inter have failed to win three league matches in a row. However, the fixture for Inter is a must-win to keep their hopes alive of retaining the Serie A title. Sassuolo are ranked 12th in the league and in five fixtures played so far, the side have won one match, drawn two and lost two. A thrilling contest where points are a must for both sides and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Inter Milan vs Sassuolo clash live streaming and telecast.

Serie A Inter Milan vs Sassuolo: Team News, Injury Update

Inter Milan will see midfielder Marcelo Brozovic miss the clash due to accumulated bookings and will serve a ban. Nicolo Barella returns to action following completing his suspension. A major change could be made as coach Inzaghi could rest striker Eden Dzeko and make Lautaro Martinez the main striker, with Alexis Sanchez coming in.

For Sassuolo, Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori return to action after serving their suspensions, however, the side will be without Gian Marco Ferrari after picking up a red against Roma.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo probable XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK), Federico Dimarco, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Denzel Dumfries, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez

Sassuolo FC Predicted Starting line-up: Andrea Consigli (GK), Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Kaan Ayhan, Rogerio,Davide Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori, Hamed Traore, Gianluca Scamacca

What time is the Serie A Inter Milan vs Sassuolo kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 22:30 PM IST at San Siro.

What TV channel will show the Serie A Inter Milan vs Sassuolo match?

The Serie A matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the Serie A Inter Milan vs Sassuolo fixture?

The match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo will be live-streamed on Voot app.

