Serie A, Inter Milan vs Verona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The upcoming Serie A fixture will see a face-off between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona on November 9, Saturday. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Verona fixture will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. Inter, who host Verona after their 3-2 Champions League defeat by Borussia Dortmund, will look to go on top of the league chart. Meanwhile, Verona, who have won three of their last five games, will be eyeing an upset against Inter. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Verona game is scheduled to start at 10:30PM.

Apart from Alexis Sanchez and Danilo D'Amboise's unavailability due to ankle and toe injuries, Inter head coach Antonio Conte has a fit squad for the upcoming match. Meanwhile, Verona will travel without Daniel Bessa, Emmanuel Badu, Salvatore Bocchetti and Lubomir Tupta.

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan possible starting line-up vs Hellas Verona: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Biraghi; Martinez, Lukaku

Serie A 2019-20 Hellas Verona possible starting line-up vs Inter Milan: Silvestri; Alan, Rrahmani, Dawidowicz; Lazovic, Amrabat, Pessina, Faraoni; Verre, Stepinski, Zaccagni

What time is kick-off?

Inter Milan vs Verona in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 10:30PM IST on Saturday and will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Inter Milan vs Verona will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Thursday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Torino vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.