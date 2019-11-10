Serie A, Juventus vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus could be without Cristiano Ronaldo when they welcome a struggling AC Milan on Sunday, November 10 in Serie A. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs AC Milan fixture will be played at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus, who are leading with the chart with 29 points from 11 games, will look to continue their winning run against AC Milan. Meanwhile, AC Milan, who are on 11th, will look to produce a clinical performance against the league leaders. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs AC Milan fixture will begin at 1:15 am.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sidelined for Sunday night's fixture after he picked up a thigh injury. Mario Mandzukic is expected to be available for the Juventus.

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lucas Paqueta won't fly to Turin for their away game.

Serie A Juventus possible starting lineup vs AC Milan: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernadeschi, Kean, Mandzukic

Serie A AC Milan possible starting lineup vs Juventus: Reina; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Biglia, Bakayoko, Kessie; Calhanoglu, Piatek, Suso

What time is kick-off?

Juventus vs AC Milan, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:15 am on Sunday and will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Juventus vs AC Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Sunday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs AC Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

