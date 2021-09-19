Serie A Juventus vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Two gigantic teams in Italy – Juventus and AC Milan – will be up against each other this weekend in a Serie A match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Both teams have some high profiled players in their ranks and will look to collect all three points from this encounter. AC Milan have improved enormously in the last few years following the arrival of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

On the other hand, the Turin giants are struggling in Serie A after losing their biggest goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United in the summer transfer. Juve are yet to win a match in the 2021-22 season and are currently placed at the 16th spot in the Serie A table. Coming into this game, Juventus will take inspiration from their 3-0 win over Malmo in the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League.

AC Milan are coming into this game on the back of a 2-3 UCL Group stage loss to Liverpool.

The match between Juventus and AC Milan will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus will miss the services of their Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo and Wales international Aaron Ramsey as the duo has been ruled out from this fixture. Kaio Jorge and Mattia De Sciglio are also nursing their injuries and have been sidelined from the matchday squad.

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli will not be able to call upon the services of Ibrahimovic as he is struggling with his fitness. The duo of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Rade Krunic is also out with their respective injuries.

Juventus vs AC Milan probable XI:

Juventus Probable Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

AC Milan Probable Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Alessandro Florenzi; Olivier Giroud

What time will Juventus vs AC Milan match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Juventus vs AC Milan will be played on Monday, September 20 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

What TV channel will show Juventus vs AC Milan match?

The Juventus vs AC Milan match will be televised on MTV.

How can I live stream Juventus vs AC Milan fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Juventus vs AC Milan match on Voot and Jio.

