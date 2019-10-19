Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Serie A Juventus vs Bologna Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Serie A 2019-20: Juventus, who are currently top of the league table, host Bologna at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 19, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
Serie A Juventus vs Bologna Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
File photo of Juventus. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Defending champions Juventus will host Bologna on Sunday, October 20 as both the sides square off at Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Serie A Juventus vs Bologna game is scheduled to start at 12:15AM. Juventus, who are currently leading Serie A table with 19 points from seven games, come into this encounter after registering a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Bologona with nine points will look to upset the heavyweights. Bologona, who started their season on a promising note, are currently on a four-match winless streak.

Terming Bologna as a dangerous opponent, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said, "I like what I've seen of Bologna so far: the statistics say they've recovered many balls, they shoot a lot on goal and concede only a few shots. They're a very dangerous team to face."

Speaking on team formation for the upcoming fixture, Sarri said, "I think this team should be ready for both 4-3-3 and 4-3-1-2. The 4-3-1-2 isn't a simple formation defensively speaking. Having said that, we're doing well in that sense, even if we're not yet perfect. Depending on the players we have available, we'll choose between a No.10 and 4-3-3."

On the other hand, Bologna are coming in without Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mattia Destro and Mitchell Dijks. The silver lining for them is Roberto Soriano's return to the side.

Serie A Juventus predicted line-up vs Bologna: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo

Serie A Bologna predicted line-up vs Juventus: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Danilo, Bani, Krejci; Soriano, Poli; Orsolini, Svanberg, Sansone; Palacio

Where to watch Serie A 2019 Juventus vs Bologna live in India (TV channels)?

The Juventus vs Bologona in Serie A will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Serie A Juventus vs Bologona live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 HD channel in India at 12:15AM.

How and where to watch Serie A 2019 Juventus vs Bologna live streaming?

The Juventus vs Bologona live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com website in India for premium users.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

