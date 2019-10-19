Serie A Juventus vs Bologna Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Defending champions Juventus will host Bologna on Sunday, October 20 as both the sides square off at Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Serie A Juventus vs Bologna game is scheduled to start at 12:15AM. Juventus, who are currently leading Serie A table with 19 points from seven games, come into this encounter after registering a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Bologona with nine points will look to upset the heavyweights. Bologona, who started their season on a promising note, are currently on a four-match winless streak.

Terming Bologna as a dangerous opponent, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said, "I like what I've seen of Bologna so far: the statistics say they've recovered many balls, they shoot a lot on goal and concede only a few shots. They're a very dangerous team to face."

Speaking on team formation for the upcoming fixture, Sarri said, "I think this team should be ready for both 4-3-3 and 4-3-1-2. The 4-3-1-2 isn't a simple formation defensively speaking. Having said that, we're doing well in that sense, even if we're not yet perfect. Depending on the players we have available, we'll choose between a No.10 and 4-3-3."

On the other hand, Bologna are coming in without Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mattia Destro and Mitchell Dijks. The silver lining for them is Roberto Soriano's return to the side.

Serie A Juventus predicted line-up vs Bologna: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo

Serie A Bologna predicted line-up vs Juventus: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Danilo, Bani, Krejci; Soriano, Poli; Orsolini, Svanberg, Sansone; Palacio

Where to watch Serie A 2019 Juventus vs Bologna live in India (TV channels)?

The Juventus vs Bologona in Serie A will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Serie A Juventus vs Bologona live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 HD channel in India at 12:15AM.

How and where to watch Serie A 2019 Juventus vs Bologna live streaming?

The Juventus vs Bologona live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com website in India for premium users.

