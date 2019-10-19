Serie A Juventus vs Bologna Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Serie A 2019-20: Juventus, who are currently top of the league table, host Bologna at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
File photo of Juventus. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Defending champions Juventus will host Bologna on Sunday, October 20 as both the sides square off at Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Serie A Juventus vs Bologna game is scheduled to start at 12:15AM. Juventus, who are currently leading Serie A table with 19 points from seven games, come into this encounter after registering a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Bologona with nine points will look to upset the heavyweights. Bologona, who started their season on a promising note, are currently on a four-match winless streak.
Terming Bologna as a dangerous opponent, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said, "I like what I've seen of Bologna so far: the statistics say they've recovered many balls, they shoot a lot on goal and concede only a few shots. They're a very dangerous team to face."
Speaking on team formation for the upcoming fixture, Sarri said, "I think this team should be ready for both 4-3-3 and 4-3-1-2. The 4-3-1-2 isn't a simple formation defensively speaking. Having said that, we're doing well in that sense, even if we're not yet perfect. Depending on the players we have available, we'll choose between a No.10 and 4-3-3."
On the other hand, Bologna are coming in without Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mattia Destro and Mitchell Dijks. The silver lining for them is Roberto Soriano's return to the side.
Serie A Juventus predicted line-up vs Bologna: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo
Serie A Bologna predicted line-up vs Juventus: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Danilo, Bani, Krejci; Soriano, Poli; Orsolini, Svanberg, Sansone; Palacio
Where to watch Serie A 2019 Juventus vs Bologna live in India (TV channels)?
The Juventus vs Bologona in Serie A will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Serie A Juventus vs Bologona live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 HD channel in India at 12:15AM.
How and where to watch Serie A 2019 Juventus vs Bologna live streaming?
The Juventus vs Bologona live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Krystle D'souza Turns Gold Digger in Fittrat, Amazon Prime's Modern Love is a Must-Watch
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL 2019-20 Opening Ceremony
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football