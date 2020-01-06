Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Football
Serie A, Juventus vs Cagliari LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus take on Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
Juventus will play host to Cagliari after returning from winter break for their upcoming Serie A fixture on January 6, Monday. The Serie A Juventus vs Cagliari game will be played at the Allianz Stadium. The Old Lady, who are second on the points table with 42 points from seventeen games, will look to produce a clinical show in their first game of 2020. On the other hand, Cagliari are sitting on the sixth spot with 29 points from seventeen games and will eye to move into the top 5. The Serie A Juventus vs Cagliari game will begin at 7:30 pm.

For Juventus, Giorgio Chiellini and Sami Khedira won't feature as they are ruled out due to respective injuries. Whereas, Rodrigo Bentancur is serving a suspension.

On the other hand, Cagliari will travel without Alessio Cragno, Leonardo Pavoletti, Valter Birsa and Lucas Castro as all three are on the treatment table.

Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic, Rabiot; Dybala; Ronaldo, Higuain

Cagliari possible starting lineup: Olsen; Cacciatore, Ceppitelli, Klavan, Pellegrini; Nandez, Cigarini, Rog; Nainggolan; Pedro, Simeone

What time is kick-off?

Juventus vs Cagliari, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 7:30 pm IST on Monday and will be played at Allianz stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Juventus vs Cagliari will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Monday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Cagliari live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

 

