Serie A, Juventus vs Genoa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Serie A 2019-20: Juventus will host Genoa as they look to reclaim the top spot on the table.
Juventus take on Genoa at home. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will make a return to the side when Juventus welcome Genoa on Thursday, October 31 at Allianz Stadium. Juventus, who are top of the league, will loomk to continue their unbeaten streak as they step up against Genoa. The Serie A Juventus vs Genoa fixture is scheduled to start at 1:30AM. On the other hand, Genoa will look for better prospects in their upcoming fixture.
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has asked his side to step up and play with extra determination after their suprising draw against Lecce. "We have to roll up our sleeves and be even more determined - and learn quickly too, otherwise we can end up dropping important points. That's what happened (Saturday). Luckily we have a chance to get straight back to winning ways on Wednesday," said Bonucci.
As far as injuries are concerned, Juventus will miss the services of their captain Giorgio Chiellini, who had picked up a knee injury earlier this season. Along with Ronaldo, Marko Pjaca and Matia Perin have returned to the squad.
For Genoa, Domenico Criscito will miss Wednesday night's La Liga game due to hamstring injury.
Serie A 2019-20 Juventus possible starting line-up vs Genoa: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Matuidi, Pjanic; Bernardeschi, Ronaldo, Higuain
Serie A 2019-20 Genoa possible starting line-up vs Juventus: Radu; Romero, Radovanovic, Zapata; Ghiglione, Schone, Cassata, Ankersen; Lerager; Pinamonti, Kouame
What time is kick-off?
Juventus vs Genoa, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:30AM IST on Thursday and will be played at Allianz Stadium.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Juventus vs Genoa will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Thursday.
How can I stream it?
The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Genoa live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
