Serie A Juventus vs Roma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A returns to action after a break and a heavyweight clash has been set as Juventus take on Roma. It is war whenever the two sides meet and with Jose Mourinho’s Roma currently stunning all, Juventus better watch out. The Giallorossi are ranked fourth on the table with 15 points after seven matches, whereas Juventus are seventh on the table, with 11 points from the same number of matches played. Juventus have been inconsistent this season and will aim to bounce back, however, facing Mourinho and his gladiators, will be no easy task. Fans here can check as to When, Where and How to watch Juventus vs Roma Serie A match live streaming online and TV telecast.

Serie A Juventus vs Roma: Team News, Injury Update

For Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt is expected to start at the back with Bonucci. Rodrigo Bentacur is also fit and ready for the clash. However, in terms of attack, strikers Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala are sidelined due to injury along with Weston McKennie. Youngster Moise Kean is expected to be the sole striker for Juventus in the clash.

For Roma, Tammy Abraham is out with a sprained ankle, however if fit on time, the Englishman will be present in the squad. Chris Smalling is also out due to injury and there is no fixed return.

Juventus vs Roma probable XI:

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Bernardeschi; Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean

AS Roma: Rui Patricio; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matías Vina; Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout; Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Eldor Shomurodov

What time is the Serie A Juventus vs Roma kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday at 12:15 AM IST at the Juventus Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Serie A Juventus vs Roma match?

The Serie A matches will be broadcasted on Vh1.

How can I stream the Serie A Juventus vs Roma fixture?

The match between Juventus and Roma will be live-streamed on Voot app.

