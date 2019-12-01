Serie A, Juventus vs Sassuolo LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo will be back for Juventus as they host Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday (December 1). The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Sassuolo match will be played at the Juventus Stadium. Maurizio Sarri's Juventus are leading the table with 35 points from 13 games. Meanwhile, Sassuolo are sitting on the 14th spot with 13 points from 12 games. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Sassuolo fixture will begin at 5:00 PM.

As far as injuries are concerned, Juventus will muss Giorgio Chiellini due to a long-term knee injury and Douglas Costa. However, Federico Bernardeschi could return to the XI in place of Aaron Ramsey.

For Sassuolo, Rogerio, Vlad Chiriches, Gianluca Pegolo, Domenico Berardi, Gian Marco Ferrari and Gregoire Defrel will be out of the game due to injuries.

Talking about Ronaldo being upset about being substituted on a couple of occasions, Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri said, "I have no problem with Cristiano, he should be thanked because he made himself available despite not being in the best condition."

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Sassuolo Possible Starting XI vs Sassuolo: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Higuain and Ronaldo

Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo Possible Starting XI vs Juventus: Consigli; Toljan, Romagna, Marlon, Kyriakopoulos; Duncan, Magnanelli; Djuricic, Locatelli, Boga and Caputo

What time is kick-off?

Juventus vs Sassuolo, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 5:00 PM on Sunday and will be played at the Juventus Stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Juventus vs Sassuolo will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Sunday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Sassuolo live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.

