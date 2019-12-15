Serie A, Juventus vs Udinese LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Juventus will take on Udinese at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A.
Juventus (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Following their first Serie A defeat, Juventus are looking forward to bouncing back as they welcome Udinese for a match at Allianz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Juventus are currently behind Inter Milan, while Udinese are in the 16th position. Juventus are three points clear of third-place Lazio. Udinese, on their part, have not managed to finish in the top half of Serie A since the 2012-2013 campaign.
Both, Juan Cuadrado and Miralem Pjanic will be absent from Juventus, with the former being sent off against Lazio and the latter getting another yellow card in the same game.
There is a chance that Douglas Costa and Aaron Ramsey could recover from their injuries to be a part of the team.
As for Udinese, Ken Sema and Mato Jajalo will both be out of the game.
Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Matuidi, Bentancur, Rabiot; Bernardeschi; Ronaldo, Higuain
Udinese possible starting lineup: Musso; Maio, Troost-Ekong, Nuytinck; Avest, De Paul, Mandragora, Fofana, Larsen; Lasagna, Okaka
What time is kick-off?
Juventus vs Udinese, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday and will be played at Allianz Stadium.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Juventus vs Udinese will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Thursday.
How can I stream it?
The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Udinese live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
