Serie A Juventus vs Verona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Juventus host Verona after throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener. It was the second consecutive stalemate for Maurizio Sarri's side who also dropped points last weekend in Fiorentina.

"We need to improve in our aggressiveness and attention," said Sarri.

Security worries will be a concern when the eight-time defending champions Juventus host Hellas Verona following a police operation against the Turin club's "ultra" supporters.

Police arrested 12 hardcore Juventus "ultra" fan leaders Monday for a series of accusations, including making illegal demands to the club to obtain more tickets.

Police said fans threatened to carry out racist chants during matches if they were not given more tickets than the number allotted.

With Juventus at third in the league table and Inter Milan leading the stadings, Juventus will be under pressure to come up with a positive result if they are to regain their domestic title.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 22 home games in Serie A and are unbeaten in 28 home league games against Verona. Juventus also have scored in all of their 12 games against Verona in Serie A, which is a record for the Turin-based club.

