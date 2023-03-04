Serie A: Lazio Shock Table Toppers Napoli 1-0

Matias Vecino’s brilliant long-range strike earned Lazio a 1-0 win at Napoli on Friday as the runaway Serie A leaders lost for only the second time in the league this season.

The Uruguay midfielder drilled in the winner on 67 minutes, unleashing a thumping half-volley from 25 yards to send Lazio up to second but still 17 points behind Napoli.

ALSO READ| Brazilian Football Team To Feature In New Colour In 2023: Report

Vecino had gone close to scoring at the start when he glanced Luis Alberto’s free-kick towards goal only for Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo to head over from under his own crossbar.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa saw his drive from distance deflected just over for Napoli, who had won eight in a row and 19 of their last 20 in Serie A — a run that began with a 2-1 victory away to Lazio in September.

Victor Osimhen, the league’s top scorer with 19 goals, headed powerfully against the bar from a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cross and Ivan Provedel produced a terrific stop to keep out the rebound from Kim Min-jae.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic grazed the crossbar with a free-kick late on for Lazio, who climbed above both Milan clubs courtesy of a third successive victory.

It is only the fourth time in 25 Serie A this season that Napoli have failed to win.

They remain overwhelming favourites for the title — their first since 1990 — but still have to play Atalanta, AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Read all the Latest Sports News here