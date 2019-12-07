Take the pledge to vote

Serie A, Lazio vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A 2019-20: Lazio host Juventus as the latter look to take back the top spot in the league table.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 7, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
Juventus will travel to Lazio on Sunday, December 8 for their upcoming Serie A fixture at the Stadio Olimpico. Juventus, who have lost the top spot to Inter Milan after a 2-2 draw at home with Sassuolo, will look to take back the position after Inter Milan and AS Roma played out a goalless draw. On the other hand, Lazio, who have climbed to third after a run of six successive league wins, will eye continuing their momentum when they face Maurizio Sarri's side. The Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Juventus game will commence at 1:15AM.

Juventus will be traveling without Giorgio Chiellini, Sami Khedira and Douglas Costa. Adrien Rabiot is doubtful for the weekend clash due to an adductor issue, both Wojciech Szczesny and Blaise Matuidi are expected to get a place in starting XI.

Serie A 2019-20 Lazio Possible Starting Line-up vs Juventus: Strakosha; Radu, Acerbi, Felipe; Lulic, Alberto, Lucas, Milinkovic-Savic, Lazzari; Immobile, Correa

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus Possible Starting Line-up vs Lazio: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic, Bentancur; Bernardeschi; Dybala, Ronaldo

What time is kick-off?

Lazio vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:15AM on Sunday and will be played at Stadio Olimpico.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Lazio vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Thursday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
