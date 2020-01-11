Serie A, Lazio vs Napoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Lazio will host Napoli in their upcoming Serie A 2019-20 fixture on January 11, Saturday. The Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Napoli will be played at the Stadio Olimpico. In their last outing, Lazio defeated Berscia 2-1, whereas Napoli lost to league leaders Inter Milan 3-1. The Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Napoli will be played at 10:30PM.

Lazio, who are third in the league standings with 39 points from 17 games, will look to solidify their position in the top 3. On the other hand, Napoli are on the 8th spot with 24 points from 18 games.

Lazio Possible Starting XI: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile

Napoli Possible Starting XI: Meret; Hysaj, Manolas, Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui; Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne

What time is kick-off?

Lazio vs Napoli in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 10:30PM IST on Saturday and will be played at the Stadio Olimpico.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Lazio vs Napoli will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Saturday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Napoli live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

