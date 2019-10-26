Serie A, Lecce vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will travel to take on the promoted Lecce side at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Lecce in Serie A, just days after their exhilarating 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the UEFA Champions League.

Paulo Dybala was the star of the night when Juventus won in the Champions League during the week and is expected to start for the Bianconeri, especially since head coach Maurizio Sarri has decided to rest star forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Sarri, while announcing his squad, said, "With Cristiano, we speak often. Even for him there will be need for rest."

Juventus currently sit atop the Serie A table but are just a point ahead of Inter Milan, who are placed second. However, this is expected to be a run-in-the-mill sort of clash for Juventus, based on both current form and history. Historically, Juventus have lost just two of their 17 encounters against Lecce in Serie A.

Even though Juventus are yet to hit top gear under Sarri but they have been able to grind out results. Lecce, on the other hand, have lost each of their last six home games in Serie A and this does not board well for them as they face the table-toppers.

Lecce are without midfielder Giannelli Imbula while striker Filippo Falco is also a doubt after being substituted in last weekend's match with Milan.

Juventus also have a long injury list that includes, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas Costa, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini and Mattia Perin.

Serie A 2019-20 Lecce predicted starting line-up vs Juventus: Gabriel; Mecciarello, Lucioni, Rossettini, Calderoni; Majer, Tachtsidis, Tabanelli; Mancosu; Babacar, Farias

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus predicted starting line-up vs Lecce: Szczesny, Danilo, Rugani, de Ligt, Sandro; Pjanic, Matuidi, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Higuain

What time is kick-off?

Lecce vs Juventus in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 6.30 PM IST on Saturday and will be played at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Lecce.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Lecce vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Saturday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Lecce vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.