Serie A: Mattia De Sciglio Extends Juventus Contract Until 2025
Serie A: Mattia De Sciglio Extends Juventus Contract Until 2025

Mattia De Sciglio at Juventus (Twitter)

Mattia De Sciglio has been at the Turin giants since 2017, winning three league titles and an Italian Cup

Mattia De Sciglio has signed an extension to his Juventus contract which will keep him at the club until 2025, the Serie A side announced on Thursday.

Italy’s De Sciglio played 29 times for Juve in all competitions last season after returning from a loan at Lyon.

The full-back, 29, has been at the Turin giants since 2017, winning three league titles and an Italian Cup.

Last year, Juve finished fourth in Serie A, failing to win a trophy for the first time since 2010.

De Sciglio has represented his country 40 times.

first published:June 16, 2022, 19:52 IST