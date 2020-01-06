Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Serie A, Napoli vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Napoli take on Inter Milan at the San Paolo Stadium in Seria A.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Serie A, Napoli vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Napoli vs Inter Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The upcoming Serie A game will see a face-off between Gennaro Gattuso and Stefano Pioli as Napoli will lock horns with Inter Milan on January 6, Monday. The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Inter Milan will be played at the San Paolo Stadium. Inter, who are currently leading the league table with 42 points from seventeen games, will eye to continue their winning run in their upcoming game. Whereas, Napoli, who are 8th on the standings 24 points, will look to bring their campaign back on track in their home fixture.

The Serie A Napoli vs Inter Milan will commence at 1:15 am.

Fabian Ruiz is expected to miss the upcoming encounter due to fever. While Kalidou Koulibaly is out with a leg injury.

For visitors Inter, Alexis Sanchez and Nicolo Barella have started training with the team but they aren't expected to feature in the upcoming game.

Napoli possible starting lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Hysaj, Rui; Elmas, Allan, Zielinski; Insigne, Callejon, Mertens

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Handanovic; Bastoni, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Valero, Brozovic, Vecino, Biraghi; Martinez, Lukaku

What time is kick-off?

Napoli vs Inter Milan, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Tuesday and will be played at San Paolo stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Napoli vs Inter Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Tuesday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram