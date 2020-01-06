Serie A, Napoli vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The upcoming Serie A game will see a face-off between Gennaro Gattuso and Stefano Pioli as Napoli will lock horns with Inter Milan on January 6, Monday. The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Inter Milan will be played at the San Paolo Stadium. Inter, who are currently leading the league table with 42 points from seventeen games, will eye to continue their winning run in their upcoming game. Whereas, Napoli, who are 8th on the standings 24 points, will look to bring their campaign back on track in their home fixture.

The Serie A Napoli vs Inter Milan will commence at 1:15 am.

Fabian Ruiz is expected to miss the upcoming encounter due to fever. While Kalidou Koulibaly is out with a leg injury.

For visitors Inter, Alexis Sanchez and Nicolo Barella have started training with the team but they aren't expected to feature in the upcoming game.

Napoli possible starting lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Hysaj, Rui; Elmas, Allan, Zielinski; Insigne, Callejon, Mertens

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Handanovic; Bastoni, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Valero, Brozovic, Vecino, Biraghi; Martinez, Lukaku

What time is kick-off?

Napoli vs Inter Milan, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Tuesday and will be played at San Paolo stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Napoli vs Inter Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Tuesday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

