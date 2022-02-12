Serie A Napoli vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In blockbuster action this weekend in Italy, Napoli host Inter Milan in a Serie A fixture on Saturday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium from 22:30 PM IST onwards. A heavyweight clash as second-ranked Napoli take on the league leaders and have a clear opportunity to dethrone Inter from the top. Only a point separates the two sides and a win for either side could prove to be decisive in the race for the title. The Serie A defending champions enter the clash after advancing to the Coppa Italia with a 2-0 win over Roma, whereas Napoli beat Venezia 2-0 as well last week. The last time the two sides locked horns, Inter won a thrilling 3-2 contest in November. An exciting clash is scheduled and fans can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Napoli vs Inter Milan clash live streaming online and telecast.

Serie A Napoli vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

For Napoli, coach Luciano Spalletii has his side fit and ready. Barring Hirving Lozano, the rest of the players are fit and ready for the clash.

For Inter, Joaquin Correa and Alessandro Bastoni are expected to return from their injuries soon this month, however, will not be in the clash against Napoli. Coach Massimiliano Farris will place a strong line-up as the players are fit and ready for the clash.

Napoli vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Napoli Predicted Starting line-up: David Ospina (GK), Mario Rui, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Fabian Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka, Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen

Inter Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

What time is the Serie A Napoli vs Inter Milan kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 22:30 PM IST at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Serie A Napoli vs Inter Milan match?

The Serie A matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the Serie A Napoli vs Inter Milan fixture?

The match between Napoli and Inter Milan will be live-streamed on the Voot app.

