Serie A Napoli vs Juventuus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Serie A 2019-20: Napoli host Juventus at Sadio San Paolo.
Juventus (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Juventus will be playing against Napoli in their upcoming Seria A 2019-20 fixture on January 27, Monday. The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Juventus will be played at Stadio San Paolo. Juventus, who are on top of the points table with 51 points, have won their last 5 matches while Napoli are placed on the 11th spot with 24 points and have only won one of the five last matches they have played. The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Juventus match will be played at 1:15AM.
Napoli Predicted Starting XI: Ospina; Hysaj, Manolas, Maksimovic, Luperto; Zielinski, Ruiz, Demme; Callejon, Milik, Insigne
Juventus Predicted Starting XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic, Rabiot; Ramsey; Ronaldo, Dybala
What time is kick-off?
Napoli vs Juventus in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:15AM IST on Monday and will be played at Stadio San Paolo
What TV channel is it on?
Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Napoli vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Monday.
How can I stream it?
The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
