Serie A Napoli vs Juventuus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will be playing against Napoli in their upcoming Seria A 2019-20 fixture on January 27, Monday. The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Juventus will be played at Stadio San Paolo. Juventus, who are on top of the points table with 51 points, have won their last 5 matches while Napoli are placed on the 11th spot with 24 points and have only won one of the five last matches they have played. The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Juventus match will be played at 1:15AM.

Napoli Predicted Starting XI: Ospina; Hysaj, Manolas, Maksimovic, Luperto; Zielinski, Ruiz, Demme; Callejon, Milik, Insigne

Juventus Predicted Starting XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic, Rabiot; Ramsey; Ronaldo, Dybala

What time is kick-off?

Napoli vs Juventus in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:15AM IST on Monday and will be played at Stadio San Paolo

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Napoli vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Monday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

