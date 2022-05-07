CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » Serie A: Napoli Win at Torino Despite Missed Penalty
1-MIN READ

Serie A: Napoli Win at Torino Despite Missed Penalty

Napoli's Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A match between Torino and Napoli at the Olympic Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)

Napoli won 1-0 at Torino despite missing a penalty and consolidated third place in Serie A on Saturday.

Fabián Ruiz scored in the second half after Lorenzo Insigne had another spot-kick saved.

Napoli moved four points above fourth-placed Juventus, who lost at Genoa on Friday following two late goals from the home side.

They are five points behind league leader Inter Milan, with two matches remaining.

Napoli had a great chance to break the deadlock at the hour mark when Torino defender Armando Izzo tripped Dries Mertens in the area but Insigne’s penalty was saved.

It was the fourth time this season that Insigne has failed to convert a penalty.

The visitors did take the lead in the 73rd minute when Ruiz stole the ball off Tommaso Pobega in the middle of the Torino half and mazed his way into the area before drilling into the bottom left corner.

Lazio look to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe when they host relegation-threatened Sampdoria later. Sassuolo also play late against Udinese.

first published:May 07, 2022, 21:36 IST