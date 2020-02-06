Serie A: Record-equalling Lazio Miss Chance to Go Second With Verona Stalemate

Milan: Lazio equalled a 21-year club record for staying undefeated but missed the chance to move second in Serie A, being held to a goalless draw by Hellas Verona.

The match had been rescheduled from last December, when Lazio beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Simone Inzaghi's side closed to within a point of second-placed Inter Milan.

The Romans are four points behind leaders Juventus and 11 points clear of fourth-placed Atalanta who occupy the final Champions League berth, ahead of Roma on goal difference.

"The game was intense. Despite the disappointing result, we came away satisfied," said Inzaghi.

"We had 27 shots on goal, hit the post twice. I can't ask the team for more.

"Results count, but so do performances, and the lads gave it everything."

Lazio matched their longest unbeaten Serie A run of 17 consecutive matches, the feat of the 1999 side coached by Sven-Goran Eriksson.

"It's a record that pleases me," said Inzaghi who played for the team under Eriksson and helped Lazio lift their last Scudetto in the 1999-2000 season.

Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile missed the chance to add to his 25 league goals this season at the Stadio Olimpico.

And the hosts could thank goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha for keeping them in the match early on as he denied quick-fire efforts from Matteo Pessina and Fabio Borini.

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto proved wasteful, missing three chances, twice rattling the woodwork before being denied by Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri deep into injury time.

Verona missed out on moving into sixth place and the Europa League berths as they remain ninth, but just one point off the European spots.

"Our second half fills me with pride," said Verona coach Ivan Juric.

"At a competitive and mental level it was one of our best performances.

