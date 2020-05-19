FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Serie A Restart Postponed Till June 15, Italian Football Federation Announces

Juventus vs Inter Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Italian football federation have further postponed the Serie A restart in line with a government decree not permitting sports competitions.

  • AFP Milan
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Monday that all its competitions, including Serie A, will remain suspended until June 14.

The Lega Serie A had hoped for a return on June 13 but the FIGC has pushed back the date in line with a government decree that all sports competitions be suspended until next month.

The FIGC said the choice was made "pending any further... decision by the authorities", suggesting the possibility of a restart on June 13 might still exist.

The Italian season has been on hold since March 9 amid the pandemic which has killed more than 32,000 people in Italy.

But Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday said he needed "more guarantees" before the green light could finally be given for football to resume.

A meeting is planned in the near future between Conte and Italian football bosses.

The government's technical and scientific committee will decide in the coming days if it accepts the new health protocols proposed for a return to group training and competition.


