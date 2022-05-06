Serie A: Salernitana Beat Venezia to Climb Out of Relegation Zone

After spending virtually the entire season in the relegation zone, Salernitana reached the safety spots with a 2-1 win over Venezia in Serie A on Thursday.
IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE
Federico Bonazzoli converted a penalty and Simone Verdi scored the winner after Thomas Henry equalized for last-place Venezia.
Salernitana moved up to 17th place, one point ahead of Cagliari. Venezia remained last and dropped seven points behind Salernitana with three matches remaining — virtually ensuring they will be relegated.
Salernitana have won four of their last five matches and are on a five-game unbeaten run.
The match was postponed from January when there was a coronavirus outbreak within Salernitana’s team.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.