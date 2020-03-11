Serie A season May Not Finish Due to Coronavirus: Italian Football Federation Discusses Possibilities

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) stares at a real possibility that the 2019-20 season of their top flight football league, Serie A, may not be concluded due to the coronavirus outbreak and the same was discussed in a meeting on Tuesday.

It was confirmed on Monday that Serie A will be halted till April 3 due to government orders to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

In case the season is not completed, FICG president Gabriele Gravina put forth a few options going forward, which will be discussed in the Federal Council meeting scheduled for March 23.

"Without any order of priority, one option would be to not assign the Scudetto title and consequently inform UEFA of the teams who have qualified for Europe. Another would be to refer to the table as it stood up until the moment the season was interrupted. A third and final hypothesis would be to organise play-offs for the title of Champion of Italy and play-outs to decide who is relegated to Serie B," the federation's media release stated.

If the title winner is decided by the standings, Juventus will win their ninth consecutive Serie A title after they went back on top with 2-0 win over Inter Milan on Sunday.

Sassuolo's 3-0 win over Brescia was the last match that was played in the weekend before the lockdown happened. Currently, four 12 full rounds of Serie A are left to be played along with four postponed games and the second leg of Coppa Italia semi-finals.

Previously in 2004-05, Serie A did not have a champion when Juventus were stripped of the title following the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal.

The title winner was previously also decided by a play-off in 1964, when Bologna beat Inter Milan after the two sides finished level on points.

On Tuesday AC Milan announced that all players and directors would donate a day's wages to the Lombardy region's emergency services. That came a day after the club pledged £250,000 to the cause.