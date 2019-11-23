Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Serie A, Torino vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A 2019-20: Torino will host Inter Milan, who are just a point below Juventus in the league table.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 23, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Serie A, Torino vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Inter Milan take on Torino in Serie A. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Torino will play host to Inter Milan for the upcoming Serie A fixture on Sunday, November 24. The Serie A 2019-20 Torino vs Inter Milan fixture will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Inter, who are currently just one point behind table toppers Juventus, will be eyeing overtaking Juventus in their upcoming fixture. On the other hand, Torino will be looking to upset the league leaders in their home game. The Serie A 2019-20 Torino vs Inter Milan fixture will be played at 1:15AM.

Torino have a list of injuries to look into ahead of their match. Kevin Bonifazi and Iago Falque will once again miss the Saturday night fixture, whereas Simone Zaza is out with a sprained ankle.

For Inter, Alexis Sanchez remains out due to an ankle injury. Diego Godin and Antonio Candreva are expected to make it to the playing XI.

Serie A 2019-20 Torino Possible Starting Line-up vs Inter Milan: Sirigu; Izzo, N'Koulou, Bremer; Ansaldi, Lukic, Rincon, Meite, Aina; Verdi; Belotti

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan Possible Starting Line-up vs Torino: Handanovic; Skriniar, Godin, De Vrij; Biraghi, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Candreva; Martinez, Lukaku

What time is kick-off?

Torino vs Inter Milan, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:15AM IST on Sunday and will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Torino vs Inter Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Sunday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Torino vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

