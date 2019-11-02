Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Serie A, Torino vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Torino host Juventus in the Turin Derby at the Olimpico di Torino in Serie A.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Serie A, Torino vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Juventus (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Juventus make a trip to arch-rivals Torino for the Turin Derby on Saturday (November 3). The Serie A fixture Torino vs Juventus will be played at the Olimpico di Torino. Juventus will eye to continue their winning momentum when they face Torino. Meanwhile, Torino, who are currently on 12th spot with 11 points, will look for better prospects. In their previous encounters, Juventus registered 2-1 victory over Genoa, whereas, Torino were handed a 4-0 defeat by Lazio. The Serie A Torino vs Juventus game will commence at 1:15 am.

As far as injuries are concerned, Torino will once step into the turf without Kevin Bonifazi. Bonifazi. Nicolas N'Koulou is also sidelined after he was handed a red card in against Lazio.

For Juventus, Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain won't travel for Turin derby.

Serie A 2019-20 Torino possible starting lineup vs Juventus: Sirigu; Izzo, Ansaldi, Djidji; De Silvestri, Meite, Baselli, Aina; Verdi; Zaza, Belotti

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus possible starting lineup vs Torino: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Matuidi, Bentancur; Bernardeschi; Ronaldo, Dybala

What time is kick-off?

Torino vs Juventus, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:15 AM IST on Sunday and will be played at the Olimpico di Torino.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Torino vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Thursday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Torino vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram