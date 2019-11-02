Serie A, Torino vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus make a trip to arch-rivals Torino for the Turin Derby on Saturday (November 3). The Serie A fixture Torino vs Juventus will be played at the Olimpico di Torino. Juventus will eye to continue their winning momentum when they face Torino. Meanwhile, Torino, who are currently on 12th spot with 11 points, will look for better prospects. In their previous encounters, Juventus registered 2-1 victory over Genoa, whereas, Torino were handed a 4-0 defeat by Lazio. The Serie A Torino vs Juventus game will commence at 1:15 am.

As far as injuries are concerned, Torino will once step into the turf without Kevin Bonifazi. Bonifazi. Nicolas N'Koulou is also sidelined after he was handed a red card in against Lazio.

For Juventus, Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain won't travel for Turin derby.

Serie A 2019-20 Torino possible starting lineup vs Juventus: Sirigu; Izzo, Ansaldi, Djidji; De Silvestri, Meite, Baselli, Aina; Verdi; Zaza, Belotti

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus possible starting lineup vs Torino: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Matuidi, Bentancur; Bernardeschi; Ronaldo, Dybala

What time is kick-off?

Torino vs Juventus, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:15 AM IST on Sunday and will be played at the Olimpico di Torino.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Torino vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Thursday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Torino vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

