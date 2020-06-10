SET vs SNT Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2019-20, Vitoria Setubal Vs Santa Clara Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Vitoria Setubal (SET) will face Santa Clara (SNT) in their next Portuguese League fixture which will be held at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, June 10. The Portuguese League 2019-20 Setubal Vs Santa Clara match will take place at the Estádio do Bonfim, Setúbal. In terms of the points table, Setubal are at the 12th spot with a total of 29 points of 25 matches while Santa Clara are placed at ninth position with 33 points to their credit.

Portuguese League 2019-20 SET vs SNT Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Setubal till now have won 6 matches and have been on the losing side in 8 matches. Apart from that the other 11 matches that they played were draws including the latest one against Maritimo. Both the teams ended up scoring one goal each. Santa Clara, on the other hand, have been on the winning side in nine matches including their latest in which they defeated Braga by 3-2. The team till now has lost 10 matches while the remaining 6 were drawn.

SET VS SNT Portuguese League 2019-20 Dream11 Team

Portuguese League 2019-20 SET VS SNT Dream11 Captain: C.Alberto-Junior

Portuguese League 2019-20 SET VS SNT Dream11 Vice-Captain: T.Santana,

Portuguese League 2019-20 SET VS SNT Dream11 Goalkeeper: M.Pereira

Portuguese League 2019-20 SET VS SNT Dream11 Defenders: N.Pinto, J.Ricardo-Afonso, C.Martins

Portuguese League 2019-20 SET VS SNT Dream11 Midfielders: C.Vinicius-II, E.Bessa, R.Ramos, L.Henrique

Portuguese League 2019-20 SET VS SNT Dream11 Strikers: B.Mansilla, T.Santana, C.Alberto-Junior

Portuguese League 2019-20 Setubal probable lineup vs Santa Clara: Mansilla, Vinicius-II, Bessa, Pinto, Giorgi, Pirri, Silvio, Jorge, Semedo, Hildeberto, Ghilas

Portuguese League 2019-20 Santa Clara probable Playing XI vs Setubal: Santana, Alberto-Junior, Ramos, Henrique, Ricardo-Afonso, Martins, Pereira, Marco, Sanusi, Cardoso, Chico