SEV vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Sevilla vs Barcelona- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Third-placed Sevilla will roll out the carpet for league leaders Barcelona on June 20, Saturday. The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Barcelona fixture will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Barca, the reigning champions, will ride on their winning momentum when they take on Sevilla. In the last game, the Catalans were up against Leganes. The side managed to clinch three points. Currently, Barca have 64 points next to their name.

Sevilla, on the other hand, managed to hold Levante to a 1-1 in their last outing. Sevilla have 51 points in their kitty.

Meanwhile, Barca manager Quique Setien has termed their upcoming outing a ‘sternest test’.

The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Barcelona kick off time is 1:30 am.

La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Barcelona: SEV vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

The hosts, Sevilla have a fully-fit squad for the Saturday fixture. Meanwhile, things don’t look good on the other side of the table as Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong are not in the contention for the upcoming match.

Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 SEV vs BAR Dream11 Captain: Messi

Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 SEV vs BAR Dream11 Vice-Captain: Braithwaite

Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 SEV vs BAR Dream11 Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 SEV vs BAR Dream11 Defender: Alba, Pique, Reguilón, Navas

Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 SEV vs BAR Dream11 Midfielder: Ocampos, Vidal, Busquets,

Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 SEV vs BAR Dream11 Striker: Messi, Griezmann, Braithwaite

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Sevilla: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Braithwaite

La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Vaclik; Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Reguilon; Jordan, Fernando, Banega; Ocampos, De Jong, Munir

