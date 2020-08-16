SEV vs MAN Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League, Sevilla vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 semi-finals will see Sevilla lockhorns with Manchester United on Sunday, August 16. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Sevilla vs Manchester United fixture will be hosted at the RheinEnergieStadion. In their respective quarter-finals, Sevilla managed to defeat Wolves with a goal at the 88th minute from Lucas Ocampos whereas Manchester United sealed their semi-finals berth with Bruno Fernandes’ penalty shot at the 95th minute. The match was against Copenhagen. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Sevilla vs Manchester United game will kick off at 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

UEFA Europa League, Sevilla vs Manchester United, SEV vs MAN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Both sides have no injury concerns ahead of the game night.

SEV vs MAN UEFA Europa League Dream11 Team, Sevilla vs Manchester United

UEFA Europa League SEV vs MAN Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla vs Manchester United Captain: Bruno Fernandes

UEFA Europa League SEV vs MAN Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla vs Manchester United Vice-Captain: Rashford

UEFA Europa League SEV vs MAN Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla vs Manchester United Goalkeeper: Romero

UEFA Europa League SEV vs MAN Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla vs Manchester United Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Kounde, Maguire, Reguilon

UEFA Europa League SEV vs MAN Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla vs Manchester United Midfielders: Banega, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes

UEFA Europa League SEV vs MAN Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla vs Manchester United Strikers: En-Nesyri, Rashford, Martial

UEFA Europa League Sevilla possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Bounou; Navas, Diego Carlos, Kounde, Reguilon; Banega, Fernando, Jordan; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

UEFA Europa League Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Sevilla: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford; Martial