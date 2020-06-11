SEV vs RB Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Sevilla vs Real Betis - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

SEV vs RB Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Sevilla vs Real Betis | The Spanish League La Liga is all set to restart following a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The La Liga 2019-20 will resume action with a face-off between Sevilla and Real Betis. All the matches will be played behind closed doors. The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Real Betis fixture will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Both teams will look for a promising start in tonight’s game. The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Real Betis will kick off at 1:30 am. Sevilla are in the top three with 47 points next to their name. The league standing is ruled by Barecelona, who have 58 points, followed by arch-rivals Real Madrid with 56 points. Real Betis are on the 12 spot with 33 points.

To keep the spirit high, the organisers have decided to come up with virtual stands and fan audio in Television broadcast. The audio will be produced by the makers of the FIFA video game.

La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Real Betis: SEV vs RB Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

For hosts, midfielder Nemanja Gudelj won’t feature in today’s match. As for Betis, the squad will travel without William Carvalho, Juanmi and Diego Lainez. All three are sidelined due to injuries.

La Liga 2019-20 SEV vs RB Dream11 captain: Joaquin

La Liga 2019-20 SEV vs RB Dream11 vice-captain: Canales

La Liga 2019-20 SEV vs RB Dream11 goalkeeper: Robles

La Liga 2019-20 SEV vs RB Dream11 defender: Emerson, Bartra, Navas, Reguilon

La Liga 2019-20 SEV vs RB Dream11 midfielder: Joaquin, Fekir, Canales, Banega, Ocampos

La Liga 2019-20 SEV vs RB Dream11 striker: De Jong

La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla possible starting lineup vs Real Betis: Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Reguilon; Jordan, Fernando, Banega; Suso, De Jong, Ocampos

La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis possible starting lineup vs Sevilla: Robles; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Rodriguez; Fekir, Guardado, Canales, Joaquin; Moron