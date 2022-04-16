SEV vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Sevilla and Real Madrid: Real Madrid will continue their title charge in La Liga on Monday when they will travel to Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán to take on Sevilla in their 32nd game in the Spanish league this season. After a promising start to their 2021-22 season, Sevilla have faltered in the recent weeks as they have dropped points in four of their last five games to slip to the third place on the La Liga points table, behind Barcelona. They are on par points with Barca at the moment but are placed below them due to their inferior run rate.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been a force to reckon with this season. They have won 22 out of their 31 games so far in Spain’s top-flight this season to solidify their spot at the top of the table with 72 points. They have bettered just thrice this season while drawing six games. Real are currently 12 points clear of second-placed Barcelona.

Ahead of today’s 2021-22 La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

SEV vs RM Telecast

Sports 18 will telecast the La Liga 2021-22 match between Sevilla and Real Madrid.

SEV vs RM Live Streaming

The La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

SEV vs RM Match Details

The match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be played on Monday, April 18, at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. The game between Sevilla and Real Madrid will start at 12:30 am (IST).

SEV vs RM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Modric

Vice-Captain: Benzema

SEV vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Carlos, Augustinsson

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Rakitic, Jordan

Strikers: Benzema, Rafa Mir

Sevilla vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Sevilla Predicted Starting XI: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson; Jordan, Rakitic; Ocampos, Martial, Corona; Rafa Mir

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

