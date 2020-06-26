SEV vs VLD Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20, Sevilla vs Valladolid - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Sevilla will welcome Valladolid in the upcoming La Liga 2019-20 fixture on Saturday, June 27. The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Valladolid match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Sevilla, 4th on the points table, will be eyeing to win back their position in top three when they step onto the turf. Currently, they are on points level with Atletico Madrid who are sitting on the 3rd slot with points. Sevilla, in their last outing, drew 2-2 with Villarreal. On the other side, Valladolid played Atletico Madrid in the previous fixture and lost with a 1-0 scoreline. The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Valladolid will kick off at 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

La Liga 2019-20Sevilla vs Valladolid Dream11 Team prediction, Tips: SEV vs VLD La Liga 2019-20 Dream11 pick

Both teams have no fresh injury concerns to look into ahead of the game night.

SEV vs VLD La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Valladolid Dream11 Goalkeeper: Vaclik

SEV vs VLD La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Valladolid Dream11 Defender: Navas, Reguilon, Joaquin, Kounde

SEV vs VLD La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Valladolid Dream11 Midfielder: Alcaraz, Fernando, Suarez

SEV vs VLD La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Valladolid Dream11 Striker: Unal, Munir, De Jong,

La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla Possible Lineup against Valladolid: Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Reguilon; Torres, Fernando, Jordan; Munir, De Jong, Ocampos

La Liga 2019-20 Valladolid Possible Lineup against Sevilla: Masip; Martinez, Salisu, Joaquin, Moyano; Suarez, Alcaraz, Fede, Plano; Guardiola, Unal