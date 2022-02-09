Sevilla Announce Fan Token Partnership With Socios.com

The $SEVILLA Fan Token will provide millions of Sevillistas around the world with a tool to engage with and influence the club like never before, giving them the chance to enjoy special discounts and promotions, access exclusive content and earn unique prizes and rewards, from signed merchandise to VIP tickets and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

In addition to this, for the first time ever, fans will be able to take part in decision-making processes by voting on polls through the Socios.com app to name club facilities, choose kit designs, squad numbers for new signings, celebration songs, inspirational messages and other fan-related topics.

In 2021, Socios.com Fan Token partners launched over 300 Fan Polls on the app and rewarded 5,000 Fan Token holders with club merch, VIP tickets and once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as acting as the club’s official speaker and announcing the lineup in an official home match.

The launching date of the $SEVILLA Fan Token as well as the subject of the first poll will be announced soon.

Socios.com, who will have brand visibility in the back part of the team’s official jersey, will work hand-in-hand with Sevilla FC to promote innovation projects in the city by supporting local startups and entrepreneurs.

Sevilla FC joins a network of over 100 sporting organisations worldwide that have already embraced Socios.com’s cutting-edge blockchain technology to empower and enhance the experience of their fans. The roster features football giants such as FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, Inter Milan and Arsenal amongst others, but also major MMA brands, Formula 1 teams, esports clubs and NHL, NFL, MLS and NBA franchises.

Sevilla FC and Socios.com share core values such as innovation, technology and the willingness to place the fans at the center of all their efforts. These values will be the pillars of this new and exciting partnership, as the leaders of both organisations have pointed out.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com, said: “We are very happy to be partnering with Sevilla FC, a club that has become a role model for many thanks to its brilliant management and it’s innovative vision. We are looking forward to working together to further strengthen that unique and special bond that connects the club to its fans. “The enormous ambition of Sevilla FC, the great passion of their fans and the special atmosphere that team and supporters create at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium are something very unique in football, and we are very excited to become a part of it.”

José Castro, President of Sevilla FC, said: “This partnership means a huge step forward for our club, since Fan Tokens are a very efficient tool to connect with our fans globally and actively involve them in some of our decisions. Socios.com is the leading platform in this emerging space, partner to some of the most important organisations in the world, so for us it’s an honor to be working together.”

Sevilla FC and Socios.com have experienced huge growth over the past years and share a passion and commitment to keep expanding globally, driven by their pledge to continue innovating and placing fans at the core of their efforts.

The partnership with Sevilla FC confirms Socios.com’s commitment to Spain, where it is already an official partner of LaLiga and five LaLiga Santander clubs and where it recently opened the headquarters from which the company will manage all their European marketing and activation activities.

The Socios.com mobile app, launched by leading blockchain provider Chiliz in 2019, is available for iOS and Android and currently hosts a growing community of 1,3 million users in 167 different countries. The company has headquarters in Buenos Aires, Istanbul, London, Madrid, São Paulo and Seoul and will very soon open its first offices in Italy and the US.

Socios.com grew by 500 percent in terms of partners and clubs in 2021, and is aiming to continue introducing millions of new fans to the benefits of Fan Tokens in 2022, with new partnerships, innovations, features and rewards to be added to the Socios.com app throughout the year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.