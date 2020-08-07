Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen Reach Europa League Quarter-finals

Sevilla beat Roma 2-0 in the round of 16 on Thursday to stay in the hunt for a record sixth Europa League title, as Bayer Leverkusen also qualified for the quarterfinals.

Full-back Sergio Reguilon gave Sevilla the lead with a surging run through the Roma defense and a shot past keeper Pau Lopez in the 22nd minute. Youssef En-Nesyri added the second just before halftime, tapping in a low cross from Lucas Ocampos.

Sevilla could easily have scored more, with two shots hitting the crossbar and a goal overturned for offside on video review. Playing after a packed run of Serie A games, Roma didn’t muster a single shot on target in the first half and just one in the second.

It was a single game at a neutral venue in Germany because no first leg was played in March before the season was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sevilla next faces a quarterfinal against either Wolverhampton or Olympiakos on Tuesday.

Bayer Leverkusen cruised into the quarterfinals, beating Rangers 1-0 on Thursday thanks to a powerful shot from Moussa Diaby for a 4-1 aggregate win. Leverkusen takes on Inter Milan in the quarterfinals Monday.

Later Thursday, Wolverhampton bids to reach its first European quarterfinal since 1972 against Olympiakos with the score level at 1-1 from the first leg. Basel tries to hold on to a 3-0 lead over Eintracht Frankfurt.