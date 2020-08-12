Sevilla Can Beat 'Biggest Team in The World' Manchester United: Julen Lopetegui

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui has termed Manchester United as the biggest club in the world after his team set-up a semi-final clash against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's troops in the Europa League.

Sevilla edged past Premier League side Wolves 1-0 in the quarter-final, courtesy of a Lucas Ocampos winner in the 88th minute on Tuesday night. The match also saw Raul Jiminez missing a first-half penalty for Wolves.

The LaLiga side will now face Manchester United in the final-four clash on Sunday for a place in the championship clash. The winner of this match will face the winner between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk.

"We are going to play against Manchester United in the next match - they're the biggest team in the world but we're going to be prepared for them,' Lopetegui told reporters as per Daily Mail.

"We're focused on the next game, against a top, historic side, one of the best in the history of the sport who are in great form.

"We will give our best as we always do. To play against them will be really tough, but we'll go into it believing we can beat them," he added.

Sevilla will take confidence from the fact that they are the most successful team in the history of the competition. The Spanish side has won the Europa League record five times - 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

As for Manchester United, they won their only title in 2017 under the stewardship of former manager Jose Mourinho.