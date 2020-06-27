FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sevilla Play Out Fourth Straight Draw in La Liga, Stay on Champions League Path

Lucas Ocampos (Photo Credit: @LaLiga)

Lucas Ocampos (Photo Credit: @LaLiga)

La Liga 2019-20: Sevilla drew 1-1 with Valladolid to maintain their fourth spot in the league table.

  • AFP Madrid
  • Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
Share this:

Sevilla were held to a fourth successive draw since the resumption of the Spanish La Liga season when a late penalty from Lucas Ocampos secured a point in a 1-1 draw against Valladolid.

The point allowed Sevilla to remain in fourth place and in the last Champions League qualifying spot.

They now have a four-point gap over fifth-placed Getafe.

Valladolid took the lead on 25 minutes through Kiko Olivas.

They were hanging on for victory until Javi Sanchez handled the ball in the area in the 83rd minute and Ocampos tucked away the penalty.

Valladolid now have a nine-point cushion on the relegation places.

Share this:
Loading