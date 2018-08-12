English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sevilla Threaten to Withdraw from 'Not Professional' Spanish Super Cup Tie
Copa del Rey champions Sevilla have threatened to pull out of Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup tie in Morocco against Barcelona if the La Liga champions name more than three non-European players in the side for the match.
Sevilla's Roque Mesa speaking at a press conference ahead of the Spanish Super Cup (Image: Sevilla/Twitter)
Loading...
Copa del Rey champions Sevilla have threatened to pull out of Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup tie in Morocco against Barcelona if the La Liga champions name more than three non-European players in the side for the match.
The Spanish Super Cup is the curtain raiser for the domestic season where La Liga champions play the winners of the Copa del Rey. This is the first time that the match, which is usually two-legged affair, is being contested over one-leg.
In response, the Spanish FA on Saturday evening said, that since this tie is ‘not professional’, there is no restriction on non-EU players. In every La Liga matchday squad only three non-EU players are allowed.
The understanding was that the Spanish Super Cup worked under the same rules, and Sevilla said they will object to "an improper line-up".
A Sevilla club statement read: "Sevilla FC is surprised by the RFEF [Spanish football federation]'s statement 24 hours before the Super Cup.
"It has stated that as many non-EU players as desired can be registered. In their last notice for the 18-19 season, only three were due to be permitted, without exception.
"The club's legal department is studying the matter and should FC Barcelona submit a team with more than three non-EU players, it would present possible ground for withdrawal on account an improper line-up."
Barcelona have travelled with Arturo Vidal, Malcom, Arthur and Malcom, with the first three expected to take up the three slots.
Brazilian Philippe Coutinho has recently got a Portuguese passport in the last few days through his wife, with Uruguayan Luis Suarez and Argentine Lionel Messi already possessing EU citizenship.
Barca coach Ernesto Valverde was unhappy with the rule change too. "As for the Supercopa not being a professional competition, I do not know what to tell you," he said.
"I think that Sevilla are professionals and we are professionals. With all the trouble we have had this week with non-EU squad members, they could have warned us before."
Also Watch
The Spanish Super Cup is the curtain raiser for the domestic season where La Liga champions play the winners of the Copa del Rey. This is the first time that the match, which is usually two-legged affair, is being contested over one-leg.
In response, the Spanish FA on Saturday evening said, that since this tie is ‘not professional’, there is no restriction on non-EU players. In every La Liga matchday squad only three non-EU players are allowed.
The understanding was that the Spanish Super Cup worked under the same rules, and Sevilla said they will object to "an improper line-up".
Sevilla FC is surprised by the RFEF's statement 24 hours before the Super Cup. It has stated that as many non-EU players as desired can be registered, despite the fact that in their last notice for the 18/19 season, only three were due to be permitted, without exception.— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 11, 2018
The Club's legal department is studying the matter and should FC Barcelona submit a team with more than three non-EU players, it would present possible ground for the filing of a complaint on account of an improper line-up.— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 11, 2018
A Sevilla club statement read: "Sevilla FC is surprised by the RFEF [Spanish football federation]'s statement 24 hours before the Super Cup.
"It has stated that as many non-EU players as desired can be registered. In their last notice for the 18-19 season, only three were due to be permitted, without exception.
"The club's legal department is studying the matter and should FC Barcelona submit a team with more than three non-EU players, it would present possible ground for withdrawal on account an improper line-up."
Barcelona have travelled with Arturo Vidal, Malcom, Arthur and Malcom, with the first three expected to take up the three slots.
Brazilian Philippe Coutinho has recently got a Portuguese passport in the last few days through his wife, with Uruguayan Luis Suarez and Argentine Lionel Messi already possessing EU citizenship.
Barca coach Ernesto Valverde was unhappy with the rule change too. "As for the Supercopa not being a professional competition, I do not know what to tell you," he said.
"I think that Sevilla are professionals and we are professionals. With all the trouble we have had this week with non-EU squad members, they could have warned us before."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- VS Naipaul, Nobel-winning Author and the 'Barefoot Colonial', Dies at 85
- Fardeen Khan Looks Completely Unrecognisable in This Recent Click With Family, See Pic
- Drake Calls Suniel Shetty Legend on Birthday Throwback Picture by Athiya Shetty
- An Indian Artist is Painting Superman in Thongs to Call Out The Sexism in Comic Books
- Silver Sable and Black Cat: Spider-Man Universe Unveils Two New Spin-off Films
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...