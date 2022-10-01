Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sevilla will host Atletico Madrid for an engrossing encounter in the La Liga on October 1. The game promises to be a thrilling contest as there is very little to choose between the two sides.

Atletico Madrid are the favourites on paper to win on Saturday. But a steadily-improving Sevilla will pose a huge challenge for Diego Simeone’s unpredictable Atletico Madrid. Sevilla will be a formidable side in their own backyard and will look to exploit the home advantage. After a horrendous start to the campaign, Sevilla’s 1-1 draw against Villarreal will give much-needed confidence to the hosts.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Real Madrid two weeks ago. A win against Sevilla would be a nice way to get back on track and to put some pressure on Osasuna in the standings.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will be played on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the La Liga match between Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville.

What time will the La Liga match between Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid begin?

The La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will begin at 10 pm IST, on October 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

