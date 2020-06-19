Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 Live Streaming | Sevilla will welcome reigning champions Barcelona to Estadio Ramon for high-octane La Liga 2019-20 fixture on Friday, June 20. Barca have won their first two matches since the league has returned from its three-month hiatus due to the pandemic but Setien conceded the match at Sevilla will be their sternest test yet. “We’re playing the team that is third in the league, at their stadium and they are going to make life very difficult for us,” Setien said.

The Catalans are leading the table with 64 points from 29 games. Whereas third-placed Sevilla have earned 51 points from 29 matches. Since La Liga has resumed its play, Sevilla have featured in two fixtures out of which they won one and drew the other.

The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Barcelona game will kick off at 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST)

La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Barcelona Team News, Injury Update:

Barcelona will be without their defender Sergi Roberto and midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Both players have been sidelined due to injuries. Meanwhile, the hosts have no fitness concerns ahead of the game night

La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Braithwaite

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Sevilla: Vaclik; Navas, Carlos, Koundé, Reguilón; Jordán, Fernando, Banega; Ocampos, De Jong, Munir

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Barcelona match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Barcelona fixture will be played at Estadio Ramon. The match will take place on Friday, June 20 at 1:30 am. The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Barcelona outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Barcelona match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.